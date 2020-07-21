Jammu: 3 die in car crash in Reasi district

india

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 18:38 IST

Jammu: A car accident in a remote part of Jammu division’s Reasi district claimed three lives on Tuesday.

“A new car met with an accident at Lower Bagga area of Mahore. Two persons died on the spot and another succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. Two of the deceased were brothers,” said a police official.

“The accident victims were going from Badder to Mahore. The driver of the vehicle lost control at Lower Bagga and the car veered off the road and fell into Bagga nullah, a deep gorge,” he added.

The critically injured was admitted to sub-district hospital at Mahore, where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

The deceased were residents of Badder. They have been identified as Bashir Ahmed (22), the son of Qamer Din; Mohammad Ayoub (24) and his brother Mohammad Iqbal (24), the sons of Nazir Ahmed, he added.