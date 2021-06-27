Jammu air base blasts: 2 injured personnel fine now; to remain under observation

The two soldiers who suffered minor injuries in Sunday's twin explosions at Jammu air base are doing fine now, news agency ANI reported quoting Indian Air Force officials. They are still under observation and will be discharged after doctors' nod, the officials also said.

Two IAF personnel were injured when two explosives-laden drones crashed into the station around 1.40am. The blasts took place within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area of the city. The second one was on the ground.

Earlier in the day, air chief marshal RKS Bhaduria, who is on an official visit to Bangladesh, telephoned the two injured personnel and asked about their condition. He is also monitoring the situation in Jammu constantly and is in touch with the officials regarding any development.

According to the initial probe, a shaped charge (explosive device) was used for the attack, news agency ANI reported quoting officials.

Meanwhile, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are at the scene to probe the matter. The officials are probing all possible angles into the incident.

Earlier in the day, director-general of police, Dilbag Singh termed the explosions a "terror attack." He also informed about a person being arrested who was carrying 5-6 kgs of an improvised explosive device (IED). The arrested man is suspected to have an affiliation with the UN-designated terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba.

" This recovery has foiled another major terror attack. The suspect is being interrogated and more suspects are likely to be arrested in connection with the foiled attempt," Singh said to the media.

There are also reports that claim the blasts were carried out with the help of drones, if true, this would be the first-ever drone strike at an Indian military installation.

So far, it is not clear where the drones took off for the air force station. The aerial distance from the Jammu airport to the international border is 14 km.