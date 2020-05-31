Jammu and Kashmir evacuates 102,972 stranded residents till date

india

Updated: May 31, 2020 22:21 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir government has evacuated about 102,972 residents of the Union Territory, who were stranded in other parts of the country due to Covid lockdown, through special trains and buses till date in accordance with guidelines and standard operating procedures.

As per the official data, 30,383 people arrived on 38 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations while about 72,589 persons were evacuated by the government in buses till date.

Of these, about 1,004 stranded residents entered the UT through Lakhanpur in the last 24 hours while 798 people reached Jammu station in a special train. So far, 18 trains have arrived in Jammu with a total of 14,743 stranded passengers while 20 trains have brought 15,640 passengers to Udhampur.

A break up of the returnees evacuated through buses shows that most people have been brought back from Himachal Pardesh-21,897 followed by Punjab -18,144 and Delhi-6,835. 4613 were brought back from Uttar Pradesh, 4168 from Haryana, 3176 from Rajasthan, 3549 from Uttarakhand, 1386 from Gujrat, 1353 from Chandigarh, 1076 from Maharashtra, 1036 from Madhya Pradesh, 21 from Andhra Pardesh, 162 from Chattisgarh, 64 from Odisha, 267 from Assam, 88 from Dehradun, 693 from Telangana, 119 from Karnataka, 21 from Tamilnadu, 52 from Chennai, 324 from Bihar, 164 from West Bengal, 107 from Jharkhand, 3 from Nepal and 3271 from other states and UTs.