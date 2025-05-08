Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir government closes schools, colleges, universities for 2 days as India-Pak tension rises

PTI |
May 08, 2025 11:56 PM IST

Education minister Sakina Itoo said the decision to shut schools was taken as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing security situation.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the closure of all schools, colleges, and universities in the Union Territory for two days as a precautionary measure.

Decision to shut schools was taken as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing security situation. (Representative image)(PTI)
Decision to shut schools was taken as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing security situation. (Representative image)(PTI)

"All schools, colleges, and universities in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed for two days on Friday and Saturday," Education Minister Sakina Itoo told PTI.

She said the decision to shut schools was taken as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing security situation.

This came after the Defence Ministry said that India swiftly foiled Pakistan's attempts to hit various key Indian installations, including military stations at Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, with drones and missiles on Thursday night.

Tension between the two neighbours soared after the Indian armed forces conducted precision strikes early on Wednesday in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting terror launchpads in response to the attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist spot Pahalgam, killing 26 civilians in cold blood on April 22.

