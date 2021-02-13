IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir police arrest TRF terrorist from Samba
Zahoor Ahmad Rather has been described as a TRF terrorist.(Sourced)
Zahoor Ahmad Rather has been described as a TRF terrorist.(Sourced)
india news

Jammu and Kashmir police arrest TRF terrorist from Samba

  • The accused was allegedly involved in the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in Kulgam district of South Kashmir last year.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:01 AM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have arrested a terrorist of The Resistance Force (TRF) from Samba district late Friday.

He has been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Rather.

"Late Friday we arrested a terrorist from the Bari Brahmana area. A police team from Anantnag had come and carried out a joint operation with Samba police," said Samba district’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajesh Sharma.

An FIR had been registered in Anantnag against the accused in a terror case, he added.

The accused was allegedly involved in the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

He had allegedly killed one policeman in Furrah, Kulgam and three BJP workers in Vessu, Kulgam last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Voters stand in a queue at an under construction church in Odisha's of Patunsiri (renamed PattuChennuru by Andhra Pradesh).on Saturday. (Sourced)
Voters stand in a queue at an under construction church in Odisha's of Patunsiri (renamed PattuChennuru by Andhra Pradesh).on Saturday. (Sourced)
india news

Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in Odisha village despite official protest

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • Odisha had accused Andhra Pradesh of contempt of court by holding the panchayat election in three border villages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ramalingeswar Park is inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing, in Berhampur on Monday.(ANI)
The Ramalingeswar Park is inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through video conferencing, in Berhampur on Monday.(ANI)
india news

Odisha to identify more locations for nature and eco-tourism

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Odisha to identify more locations for nature and eco-tourism
READ FULL STORY
Close
A solar power unit at CMERI in Durgapur. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A solar power unit at CMERI in Durgapur. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

A living lab: A community hosts innovations at Bengal research institute

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:40 AM IST
  • The CMERI is India’s apex research and development institute for mechanical engineering under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akash surface-to-air missiles are displayed at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) area during the DefExpo 20 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Bloomberg/For Representative Purposes Only)
Akash surface-to-air missiles are displayed at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) area during the DefExpo 20 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Bloomberg/For Representative Purposes Only)
india news

Manpower insufficient for committed R&D projects: Parliamentary panel on DRDO

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Defence Ministry said the Finance Ministry on April 24 last year had approved the proposal to augment the manpower in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) by 436 posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman
india news

'Rahul Gandhi becoming doomsday man of India': Sitharaman poses 10 questions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:58 AM IST
Veteran leader Rahul Gandhi is associating himself with 'break India' fringe group ideologies, the finance minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare workers administering a dose of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine for coronavirus. (Representative image) (Bloomberg)
A healthcare workers administering a dose of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine for coronavirus. (Representative image) (Bloomberg)
india news

VIMSAR doctors to study seroconversion of vaccinated people

PTI, Sambalpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:26 AM IST
VIMSAR doctors to study seroconversion of vaccinated people
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Gandhi further appealed to the Centre to repeal the farm laws before engaging in any future discussions with the farmers.(PTI)
Rahul Gandhi further appealed to the Centre to repeal the farm laws before engaging in any future discussions with the farmers.(PTI)
india news

‘I was and will be with annadata’: Rahul Gandhi as farmers' agitation continues

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Gandhi further took a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s popular slogan ‘acche din’ by saying that the days were neither ‘acche’ (good) nor ‘sacche’ (true).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zahoor Ahmad Rather has been described as a TRF terrorist.(Sourced)
Zahoor Ahmad Rather has been described as a TRF terrorist.(Sourced)
india news

Jammu and Kashmir police arrest TRF terrorist from Samba

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:01 AM IST
  • The accused was allegedly involved in the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in Kulgam district of South Kashmir last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manjhi said that he started work on his orchard, which consists of 10,000 trees, mostly guava, 15 years ago inspired by the 'mountain man' Dashrath Manjhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo (Representative image))
Manjhi said that he started work on his orchard, which consists of 10,000 trees, mostly guava, 15 years ago inspired by the 'mountain man' Dashrath Manjhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo (Representative image))
india news

Man grows orchard of 10,000 trees on barren land in Bihar's Gaya

ANI, Gaya
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:55 AM IST
He recounted that Dashrath Manjhi, who singlehandedly carved a path through a mountain, came to his house one day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nine Congress activists, including the husband and son of the party candidate, have been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy. While the husband has been arrested, a search is on for the son. (Representative image)
Nine Congress activists, including the husband and son of the party candidate, have been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy. While the husband has been arrested, a search is on for the son. (Representative image)
india news

Mangolpuri murder: Delhi Police transfers case to crime branch

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Additional Public Relations Officer (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal said that the case has now been transferred to the crime branch for further investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sarojini Naidu was the first Indian woman President of the INC, the first woman to hold the office of Governor in the Dominion of India.(Twitter: @INCIndia)
Sarojini Naidu was the first Indian woman President of the INC, the first woman to hold the office of Governor in the Dominion of India.(Twitter: @INCIndia)
india news

National Women's Day 2021: Political leaders remember Sarojini Naidu

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Some of her prolific literary works are Golden Threshold, The Bird of Time: Songs of Life, Death, and the Spring, The Broken Wing: Songs of Love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress party’s Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Congress party’s Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Congress in-charge in Bihar to launch next round meetings to revamp state unit

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Bhakta Charan Dashad already started serious talks with grassroots workers to revamp the party after a humiliating performance in the assembly election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSF jawans continue their vigil along the Indo-Pakistan International Border.(HT Photo/HT Archives)
BSF jawans continue their vigil along the Indo-Pakistan International Border.(HT Photo/HT Archives)
india news

Security forces thwart drug smuggling attempt at international border

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:43 AM IST
  • The NCB got a tip about an attempt to smuggle in drugs from the Pakistan side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The national recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent with a total of 10,600,625 recoveries.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
The national recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent with a total of 10,600,625 recoveries.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
india news

India records 12,143 new Covid-19 cases, 103 deaths in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:38 AM IST
In the last 24 hours, daily fatalities have slightly increased as for the past few days, the number was below 100.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman replying to the discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Saturday,
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman replying to the discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Saturday,
india news

Sitharaman counters Rahul Gandhi's 'Hum do, Hamare do' with MNREGA data

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The budget combines stimulus with reforms and has an element to provide impetus to make India one of the top economies of the world in the coming decades, Sitharaman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP