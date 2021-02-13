Jammu and Kashmir police arrest TRF terrorist from Samba

The Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have arrested a terrorist of The Resistance Force (TRF) from Samba district late Friday.

He has been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Rather.

"Late Friday we arrested a terrorist from the Bari Brahmana area. A police team from Anantnag had come and carried out a joint operation with Samba police," said Samba district’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajesh Sharma.

An FIR had been registered in Anantnag against the accused in a terror case, he added.

The accused was allegedly involved in the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

He had allegedly killed one policeman in Furrah, Kulgam and three BJP workers in Vessu, Kulgam last year.