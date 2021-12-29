Jammu and Kashmir shivers as areas witness fresh snowfall: In photos
The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded seven inches of fresh snowfall, while Pahalgam resort in the south and Sonamarg resort in central Kashmir received around three to four inches of snowfall each, officials said.india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 11:42 IST
Kashmir saw moderate snowfall at most places on Tuesday. Snowfall started in Srinagar around 7 am, several hours after it had begun in neighbouring Budgam and Pulwama districts, officials said.
Kulgam and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir also witnessed snowfall on Monday morning. The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded seven inches of fresh snowfall, while Pahalgam resort in the south and Sonamarg resort in central Kashmir received around three to four inches of snowfall each, officials said.
Gurez in north Kashmir recorded three inches of fresh snowfall, officials said. There are reports of snowfall in other areas in the upper reaches of the Valley as well. The area around the Jawahar Tunnel – on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway – also received snowfall.
The officials said the minimum temperature in Srinagar — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — was 0 degree Celsius on Monday night.
The snowfall ahead of the new year has seen many domestic tourists and locals rushing to Gulmarg and Pahalgam. Gulmarg saw more then 1,200 domestic tourist arrivals on Monday, while over 2,500 locals from various parts of the Valley were also in the skiing resort.