Jammu and Kashmir shivers as areas witness fresh snowfall: In photos

The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded seven inches of fresh snowfall, while Pahalgam resort in the south and Sonamarg resort in central Kashmir received around three to four inches of snowfall each, officials said.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 11:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Many areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall
Many areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall
         

Kashmir saw moderate snowfall at most places on Tuesday. Snowfall started in Srinagar around 7 am, several hours after it had begun in neighbouring Budgam and Pulwama districts, officials said.

The weather at the Vaishno Devi shrine remained cloudy with intermittent spells of rainfall earlier during the day, officials said.
The weather at the Vaishno Devi shrine remained cloudy with intermittent spells of rainfall earlier during the day, officials said.

Kulgam and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir also witnessed snowfall on Monday morning. The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded seven inches of fresh snowfall, while Pahalgam resort in the south and Sonamarg resort in central Kashmir received around three to four inches of snowfall each, officials said.

The famous cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop the Trikuta Hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district witnessed its first snowfall this season on Sunday.
The famous cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop the Trikuta Hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district witnessed its first snowfall this season on Sunday.

Gurez in north Kashmir recorded three inches of fresh snowfall, officials said. There are reports of snowfall in other areas in the upper reaches of the Valley as well. The area around the Jawahar Tunnel – on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway – also received snowfall.

Mercury in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir settled at minus 3 degrees Celsius.
Mercury in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir settled at minus 3 degrees Celsius.

The officials said the minimum temperature in Srinagar — the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir — was 0 degree Celsius on Monday night.

Tourists visit Patnitop following snowfall in the Union Territory.
Tourists visit Patnitop following snowfall in the Union Territory.

The snowfall ahead of the new year has seen many domestic tourists and locals rushing to Gulmarg and Pahalgam. Gulmarg saw more then 1,200 domestic tourist arrivals on Monday, while over 2,500 locals from various parts of the Valley were also in the skiing resort.

