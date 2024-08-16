Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for August 16, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 17, 2024 8.64 °C Light rain August 18, 2024 9.39 °C Light rain August 19, 2024 8.28 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 8.35 °C Light rain August 21, 2024 6.18 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 5.97 °C Light rain August 23, 2024 6.88 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.4 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 29.28 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.18 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.78 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 30.11 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Light rain Delhi 32.92 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 16, 2024, is 8.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.97 °C and 9.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 56% and the wind speed is 56 km/h. The sun rose at 05:45 AM and will set at 07:06 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 17, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.61 °C and 9.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.With temperatures ranging between 3.97 °C and 9.91 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 16, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

