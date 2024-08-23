Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 0.84 °C, check weather forecast for August 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 24, 2024 6.77 °C Light rain August 25, 2024 7.94 °C Light rain August 26, 2024 7.29 °C Light rain August 27, 2024 7.54 °C Light rain August 28, 2024 5.15 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 6.46 °C Rain and snow August 30, 2024 2.11 °C Rain and snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.68 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 27.51 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.97 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.5 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 23, 2024, is 5.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 0.84 °C and 7.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 06:58 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 0.0 °C and 8.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.With temperatures ranging between 0.84 °C and 7.25 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

