Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for August 7, 2024
Aug 07, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on August 7, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 7, 2024, is 8.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.83 °C and 9.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 8, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 3.17 °C and 10.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.
With temperatures ranging between 2.83 °C and 9.5 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 7, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 8, 2024
|9.12 °C
|Light rain
|August 9, 2024
|10.3 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 10, 2024
|9.99 °C
|Light rain
|August 11, 2024
|8.46 °C
|Light rain
|August 12, 2024
|6.05 °C
|Light rain
|August 13, 2024
|7.58 °C
|Light rain
|August 14, 2024
|9.02 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on August 7, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|30.35 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|25.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|22.98 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|30.71 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|29.36 °C
|Moderate rain
