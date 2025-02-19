Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -26.07 °C, check weather forecast for February 19, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on February 19, 2025, is -15.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -26.07 °C and -12.69 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:10 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on February 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.65 °C and -13.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.

With temperatures ranging between -26.07 °C and -12.69 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 20, 2025 -15.99 Snow February 21, 2025 -13.44 Snow February 22, 2025 -14.82 Light snow February 23, 2025 -13.47 Light snow February 24, 2025 -14.45 Broken clouds February 25, 2025 -13.41 Broken clouds February 26, 2025 -10.11 Overcast clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.61 °C Light rain Chennai 27.23 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.36 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.59 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.16 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 25.74 °C Light rain View All Prev Next



