Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -24.36 °C, check weather forecast for January 19, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 19, 2025, is -13.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.36 °C and -11.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 93% and the wind speed is 93 km/h. The sun rose at 07:23 AM and will set at 05:41 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 20, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.09 °C and -13.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 83%.

With temperatures ranging between -24.36 °C and -11.55 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 20, 2025 -13.73 Snow January 21, 2025 -14.81 Light snow January 22, 2025 -15.18 Light snow January 23, 2025 -15.84 Light snow January 24, 2025 -16.63 Light snow January 25, 2025 -14.67 Broken clouds January 26, 2025 -10.77 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.03 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.13 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.04 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.21 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.07 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.93 °C Scattered clouds



