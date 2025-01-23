Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -25.28 °C, check weather forecast for January 23, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 23, 2025, is -18.18 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -25.28 °C and -15.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 07:22 AM and will set at 05:44 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 24, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -29.35 °C and -15.02 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.

With temperatures ranging between -25.28 °C and -15.96 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 24, 2025 -18.18 Light snow January 25, 2025 -16.00 Scattered clouds January 26, 2025 -13.91 Sky is clear January 27, 2025 -10.65 Sky is clear January 28, 2025 -9.57 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 -10.80 Few clouds January 30, 2025 -15.39 Light snow



Weather in other cities on January 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.23 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.3 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.22 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 27.98 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.39 °C Scattered clouds



