Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -23.91 °C, check weather forecast for January 27, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 27, 2025, is -13.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -23.91 °C and -11.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 07:20 AM and will set at 05:48 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.56 °C and -9.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

With temperatures ranging between -23.91 °C and -11.1 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 28, 2025 -13.80 Sky is clear January 29, 2025 -9.66 Light snow January 30, 2025 -14.80 Snow January 31, 2025 -16.07 Light snow February 1, 2025 -16.11 Light snow February 2, 2025 -15.65 Light snow February 3, 2025 -14.54 Light snow



Weather in other cities on January 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.14 °C Few clouds Kolkata 20.64 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.8 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.84 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 26.78 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.15 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.71 °C Sky is clear



