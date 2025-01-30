Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -24.21 °C, check weather forecast for January 30, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on January 30, 2025, is -17.65 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.21 °C and -15.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 07:18 AM and will set at 05:51 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on January 30, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -23.62 °C and -15.13 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 87%.

With temperatures ranging between -24.21 °C and -15.26 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 31, 2025 -17.65 Snow February 1, 2025 -17.38 Light snow February 2, 2025 -16.19 Light snow February 3, 2025 -15.79 Broken clouds February 4, 2025 -9.88 Scattered clouds February 5, 2025 -13.27 Light snow February 6, 2025 -12.99 Snow



Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.88 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.53 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 24.53 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.11 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.38 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.82 °C Sky is clear



