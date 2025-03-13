Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -15.51 °C, check weather forecast for March 13, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 13, 2025, is -11.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -15.51 °C and -10.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:27 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 13, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 14, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.1 °C and -10.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 86%.

With temperatures ranging between -15.51 °C and -10.33 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 14, 2025 -11.25 Snow March 15, 2025 -10.88 Snow March 16, 2025 -10.39 Snow March 17, 2025 -10.89 Snow March 18, 2025 -10.42 Snow March 19, 2025 -12.08 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 -7.93 Snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 13, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.66 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 32.63 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.49 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 30.73 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 32.79 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 35.59 °C Sky is clear Delhi 32.47 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



