Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -14.23 °C, check weather forecast for March 15, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 15, 2025, is -9.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -14.23 °C and -8.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 90% and the wind speed is 90 km/h. The sun rose at 06:32 AM and will set at 06:29 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 16, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -23.39 °C and -11.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.

With temperatures ranging between -14.23 °C and -8.88 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 16, 2025 -9.88 Snow March 17, 2025 -11.68 Snow March 18, 2025 -12.72 Light snow March 19, 2025 -11.42 Sky is clear March 20, 2025 -10.71 Light snow March 21, 2025 -10.96 Light snow March 22, 2025 -11.87 Light snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 30.28 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 33.22 °C Few clouds Chennai 30.56 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 31.32 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 35.81 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 33.92 °C Sky is clear Delhi 31.73 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



