Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -23.81 °C, check weather forecast for March 20, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 20, 2025, is -13.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -23.81 °C and -10.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:33 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.27 °C and -10.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

With temperatures ranging between -23.81 °C and -10.38 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 21, 2025 -13.50 Light snow March 22, 2025 -12.08 Broken clouds March 23, 2025 -13.26 Scattered clouds March 24, 2025 -7.02 Sky is clear March 25, 2025 -3.06 Sky is clear March 26, 2025 -5.23 Snow March 27, 2025 -6.32 Light snow View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 20, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.56 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 33.5 °C Sky is clear Chennai 30.59 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 30.28 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 33.87 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.19 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.96 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.