Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -23.81 °C, check weather forecast for March 20, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Mar 20, 2025 07:09 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on March 20, 2025 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 20, 2025, is -13.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -23.81 °C and -10.38 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:33 PM.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 20, 2025
Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, March 21, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -24.27 °C and -10.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

With temperatures ranging between -23.81 °C and -10.38 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 21, 2025-13.50Light snow
March 22, 2025-12.08Broken clouds
March 23, 2025-13.26Scattered clouds
March 24, 2025-7.02Sky is clear
March 25, 2025-3.06Sky is clear
March 26, 2025-5.23Snow
March 27, 2025-6.32Light snow


Weather in other cities on March 20, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.56 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata33.5 °C Sky is clear
Chennai30.59 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru30.28 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad33.87 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad32.19 °C Sky is clear
Delhi28.96 °C Sky is clear


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On