Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -15.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on March 25, 2025 here.
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 25, 2025, is -7.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -15.97 °C and -5.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -16.7 °C and -6.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.
With temperatures ranging between -15.97 °C and -5.62 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 26, 2025
|-7.12
|Snow
|March 27, 2025
|-7.89
|Snow
|March 28, 2025
|-7.53
|Snow
|March 29, 2025
|-9.72
|Light snow
|March 30, 2025
|-10.19
|Overcast clouds
|March 31, 2025
|-10.36
|Sky is clear
|April 1, 2025
|-7.70
|Sky is clear
