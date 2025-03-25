Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -15.97 °C, check weather forecast for March 25, 2025

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on March 25, 2025, is -7.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -15.97 °C and -5.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:36 PM. Jammu and Kashmir weather update on March 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -16.7 °C and -6.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.

With temperatures ranging between -15.97 °C and -5.62 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky March 26, 2025 -7.12 Snow March 27, 2025 -7.89 Snow March 28, 2025 -7.53 Snow March 29, 2025 -9.72 Light snow March 30, 2025 -10.19 Overcast clouds March 31, 2025 -10.36 Sky is clear April 1, 2025 -7.70 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on March 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.62 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 30.22 °C Sky is clear Chennai 29.75 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 30.2 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 33.45 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 35.5 °C Sky is clear Delhi 33.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



