Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -11.63 °C, check weather forecast for November 10, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 11, 2024 -7.46 °C Light snow November 12, 2024 -7.9 °C Scattered clouds November 13, 2024 -7.24 °C Overcast clouds November 14, 2024 -9.03 °C Sky is clear November 15, 2024 -8.43 °C Overcast clouds November 16, 2024 -10.14 °C Light snow November 17, 2024 -8.73 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.95 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.66 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.8 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.26 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 28.03 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Sky is clear Delhi 27.37 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 10, 2024, is -5.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -11.63 °C and -4.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 11, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -13.63 °C and -6.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.With temperatures ranging between -11.63 °C and -4.5 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 10, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

