Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -11.63 °C, check weather forecast for November 10, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on November 10, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 10, 2024, is -5.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -11.63 °C and -4.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 05:23 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, November 11, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -13.63 °C and -6.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.

With temperatures ranging between -11.63 °C and -4.5 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 11, 2024 -7.46 °C Light snow
November 12, 2024 -7.9 °C Scattered clouds
November 13, 2024 -7.24 °C Overcast clouds
November 14, 2024 -9.03 °C Sky is clear
November 15, 2024 -8.43 °C Overcast clouds
November 16, 2024 -10.14 °C Light snow
November 17, 2024 -8.73 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on November 10, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.95 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 26.66 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 28.8 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru 24.26 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 28.03 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 27.37 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on November 10, 2024
Jammu and Kashmir weather update on November 10, 2024

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
