Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -17.78 °C, check weather forecast for November 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 19, 2024 -8.81 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 -7.11 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 -8.52 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 -9.42 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 -11.48 °C Sky is clear November 24, 2024 -11.78 °C Few clouds November 25, 2024 -11.56 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.0 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.94 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.99 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.92 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.53 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.56 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.46 °C Few clouds

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 18, 2024, is -10.78 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -17.78 °C and -7.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 29% and the wind speed is 29 km/h. The sun rose at 06:55 AM and will set at 05:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -15.84 °C and -7.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.With temperatures ranging between -17.78 °C and -7.95 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

