Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -14.16 °C, check weather forecast for November 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 21, 2024 -7.84 °C Sky is clear November 22, 2024 -9.21 °C Sky is clear November 23, 2024 -11.12 °C Light snow November 24, 2024 -11.22 °C Few clouds November 25, 2024 -9.89 °C Light snow November 26, 2024 -10.78 °C Few clouds November 27, 2024 -9.15 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.76 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 23.97 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.94 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 22.98 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.87 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 26.84 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.4 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 20, 2024, is -8.32 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -14.16 °C and -6.26 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 27% and the wind speed is 27 km/h. The sun rose at 06:57 AM and will set at 05:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -14.92 °C and -6.82 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 40%.With temperatures ranging between -14.16 °C and -6.26 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 20, 2024

