Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -16.06 °C, check weather forecast for November 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 23, 2024 -11.37 °C Light snow November 24, 2024 -12.07 °C Scattered clouds November 25, 2024 -9.54 °C Sky is clear November 26, 2024 -9.53 °C Sky is clear November 27, 2024 -9.47 °C Light snow November 28, 2024 -10.97 °C Sky is clear November 29, 2024 -7.1 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.2 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 23.99 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.89 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.93 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.71 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.71 °C Sky is clear Delhi 22.6 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 22, 2024, is -10.92 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -16.06 °C and -8.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 05:17 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 23, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -17.97 °C and -10.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.With temperatures ranging between -16.06 °C and -8.79 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

