Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -19.86 °C, check weather forecast for November 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 25, 2024 -9.21 °C Sky is clear November 26, 2024 -9.44 °C Overcast clouds November 27, 2024 -10.9 °C Sky is clear November 28, 2024 -9.94 °C Sky is clear November 29, 2024 -6.65 °C Broken clouds November 30, 2024 -8.67 °C Overcast clouds December 1, 2024 -10.12 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.78 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 24.77 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.58 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 24.16 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 25.76 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.73 °C Few clouds Delhi 26.04 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 24, 2024, is -13.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -19.86 °C and -11.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, November 25, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.09 °C and -9.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.With temperatures ranging between -19.86 °C and -11.22 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

