Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -19.86 °C, check weather forecast for November 24, 2024
Nov 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on November 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 24, 2024, is -13.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -19.86 °C and -11.22 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 05:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, November 25, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.09 °C and -9.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.
With temperatures ranging between -19.86 °C and -11.22 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, November 25, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -18.09 °C and -9.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.
With temperatures ranging between -19.86 °C and -11.22 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 25, 2024
|-9.21 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 26, 2024
|-9.44 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 27, 2024
|-10.9 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 28, 2024
|-9.94 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 29, 2024
|-6.65 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 30, 2024
|-8.67 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 1, 2024
|-10.12 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on November 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on...See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election along with Election Results 2024 Live, Maharashtra Election Result Live and Jharkhand Election Result Live.
News / India News / Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -19.86 °C, check weather forecast for November 24, 2024
SHARE
Copy