Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -15.6 °C, check weather forecast for November 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 30, 2024 -9.8 °C Light snow December 1, 2024 -12.31 °C Light snow December 2, 2024 -13.65 °C Light snow December 3, 2024 -13.39 °C Light snow December 4, 2024 -13.83 °C Sky is clear December 5, 2024 -11.7 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 -13.12 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.56 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 22.42 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 21.91 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.9 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.78 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 29, 2024, is -9.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -15.6 °C and -7.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -17.53 °C and -9.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 86%.With temperatures ranging between -15.6 °C and -7.77 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

