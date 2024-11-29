Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -15.6 °C, check weather forecast for November 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on November 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on November 29, 2024, is -9.43 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -15.6 °C and -7.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 05:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -17.53 °C and -9.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 86%.
With temperatures ranging between -15.6 °C and -7.77 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 29, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 30, 2024
|-9.8 °C
|Light snow
|December 1, 2024
|-12.31 °C
|Light snow
|December 2, 2024
|-13.65 °C
|Light snow
|December 3, 2024
|-13.39 °C
|Light snow
|December 4, 2024
|-13.83 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 5, 2024
|-11.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|December 6, 2024
|-13.12 °C
|Scattered clouds
