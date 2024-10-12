Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -9.21 °C, check weather forecast for October 12, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 13, 2024 -1.64 °C Sky is clear October 14, 2024 -2.13 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 -0.92 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 -2.19 °C Light snow October 17, 2024 -4.94 °C Light snow October 18, 2024 -5.47 °C Sky is clear October 19, 2024 -2.39 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.44 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.26 °C Light rain Chennai 28.86 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.64 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.51 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.08 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.45 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 12, 2024, is -3.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -9.21 °C and -0.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:23 AM and will set at 05:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 13, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -8.85 °C and -0.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.With temperatures ranging between -9.21 °C and -0.65 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 12, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.