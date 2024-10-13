Menu Explore
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -9.5 °C, check weather forecast for October 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on October 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 13, 2024, is -3.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -9.5 °C and -0.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, October 14, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -8.8 °C and -1.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.

With temperatures ranging between -9.5 °C and -0.78 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 14, 2024 -2.76 °C Sky is clear
October 15, 2024 -1.58 °C Sky is clear
October 16, 2024 -1.32 °C Sky is clear
October 17, 2024 -3.73 °C Few clouds
October 18, 2024 -4.3 °C Light snow
October 19, 2024 -2.35 °C Sky is clear
October 20, 2024 -0.69 °C Sky is clear

Weather in other cities on October 13, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.27 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.15 °C Few clouds
Chennai 28.7 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 25.79 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 27.98 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 28.76 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 33.95 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on October 13, 2024
