Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -9.5 °C, check weather forecast for October 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 14, 2024 -2.76 °C Sky is clear October 15, 2024 -1.58 °C Sky is clear October 16, 2024 -1.32 °C Sky is clear October 17, 2024 -3.73 °C Few clouds October 18, 2024 -4.3 °C Light snow October 19, 2024 -2.35 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 -0.69 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.27 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.15 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.7 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.79 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.98 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 28.76 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.95 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 13, 2024, is -3.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -9.5 °C and -0.78 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:24 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 14, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -8.8 °C and -1.47 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 23%.With temperatures ranging between -9.5 °C and -0.78 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.