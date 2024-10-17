Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -11.82 °C, check weather forecast for October 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 18, 2024 -5.86 °C Broken clouds October 19, 2024 -5.48 °C Sky is clear October 20, 2024 -3.44 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 -2.14 °C Light snow October 22, 2024 -2.55 °C Light snow October 23, 2024 -4.16 °C Sky is clear October 24, 2024 -4.46 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.45 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.51 °C Moderate rain Chennai 27.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.02 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.15 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 33.02 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.84 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 17, 2024, is -6.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -11.82 °C and -3.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 18, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -10.87 °C and -4.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.With temperatures ranging between -11.82 °C and -3.39 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.