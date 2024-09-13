Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -0.77 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 14, 2024 3.58 °C Rain and snow September 15, 2024 3.66 °C Rain and snow September 16, 2024 4.73 °C Rain and snow September 17, 2024 5.01 °C Rain and snow September 18, 2024 4.92 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 5.51 °C Light rain September 20, 2024 7.14 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.93 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.92 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.92 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.71 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 29.18 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 23.43 °C Heavy intensity rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 13, 2024, is 4.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -0.77 °C and 6.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.64 °C and 5.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.With temperatures ranging between -0.77 °C and 6.31 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

