Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -0.77 °C, check weather forecast for September 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on September 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 13, 2024, is 4.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -0.77 °C and 6.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:04 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, September 14, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.64 °C and 5.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 49%.

With temperatures ranging between -0.77 °C and 6.31 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 14, 2024 3.58 °C Rain and snow
September 15, 2024 3.66 °C Rain and snow
September 16, 2024 4.73 °C Rain and snow
September 17, 2024 5.01 °C Rain and snow
September 18, 2024 4.92 °C Light rain
September 19, 2024 5.51 °C Light rain
September 20, 2024 7.14 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 13, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.93 °C Light rain
Kolkata 29.92 °C Heavy intensity rain
Chennai 32.8 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.92 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.71 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 29.18 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 23.43 °C Heavy intensity rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Jammu and Kashmir weather update on September 13, 2024
Jammu and Kashmir weather update on September 13, 2024

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
