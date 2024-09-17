Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -2.13 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 18, 2024 3.67 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 1.55 °C Snow September 20, 2024 5.46 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 7.53 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 8.4 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 8.96 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 8.35 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.77 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.18 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.34 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.09 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.15 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Few clouds Delhi 30.4 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 17, 2024, is 1.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -2.13 °C and 4.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 45% and the wind speed is 45 km/h. The sun rose at 06:06 AM and will set at 06:26 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.85 °C and 4.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.With temperatures ranging between -2.13 °C and 4.21 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.