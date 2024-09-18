Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -1.96 °C, check weather forecast for September 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 19, 2024 1.2 °C Snow September 20, 2024 3.88 °C Sky is clear September 21, 2024 7.04 °C Sky is clear September 22, 2024 8.62 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 9.32 °C Light rain September 24, 2024 9.31 °C Light rain September 25, 2024 10.27 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.86 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.54 °C Few clouds Chennai 32.87 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.8 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 28.08 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.86 °C Broken clouds Delhi 29.81 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 18, 2024, is 1.99 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.96 °C and 4.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 06:24 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 19, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -0.64 °C and 2.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.With temperatures ranging between -1.96 °C and 4.16 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

