Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 2.05 °C, check weather forecast for September 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 25, 2024 8.19 °C Sky is clear September 26, 2024 5.42 °C Scattered clouds September 27, 2024 4.12 °C Rain and snow September 28, 2024 -0.64 °C Light snow September 29, 2024 3.79 °C Sky is clear September 30, 2024 3.95 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 4.28 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.08 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.74 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.87 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.45 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 32.92 °C Light rain Delhi 37.05 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 24, 2024, is 7.31 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.05 °C and 9.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:11 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 2.01 °C and 8.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.With temperatures ranging between 2.05 °C and 9.09 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 24, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.