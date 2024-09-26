Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -0.81 °C, check weather forecast for September 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 27, 2024 4.12 °C Rain and snow September 28, 2024 -1.65 °C Snow September 29, 2024 3.61 °C Sky is clear September 30, 2024 4.75 °C Sky is clear October 1, 2024 4.71 °C Sky is clear October 2, 2024 3.2 °C Sky is clear October 3, 2024 2.31 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.34 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 25.61 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 31.26 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.67 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.3 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.84 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 31.4 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 26, 2024, is 3.9 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -0.81 °C and 6.79 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 06:12 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, September 27, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.62 °C and 5.04 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between -0.81 °C and 6.79 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

