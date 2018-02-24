Jammu-bound GoAir flight grounded at Leh airport after technical snag

A GoAir flight, whihc was on its way to Jammu with 112 passengers and crew members on board, returned to the Leh airport on Saturday shortly after take off due to some “technical snag”.

GoAir spokesman Andrew Fernandes said that the flight developed a technical glitch after getting air borne from Leh airport and as a result had to return to the airport.

“It is there at the ground at Leh airport. Engineering teams from Delhi have been dispatched to Leh with spare parts for inspecting the aircraft and carrying out requisite repairs,” he said.

Fernandes further said that alternate arrangements are being made with other airlines to ferry the passengers to their destinations.

“We are also looking at other options including sending our aircraft,” he said. He informed that all the 112 passengers and crew members are safe.

If given a clearance, the flight might leave for its destination only tomorrow, official said, adding that the airline was working to accommodate the passengers in other flights to ensure their departure today itself.

(With agency inputs)