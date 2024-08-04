Jammu Police details steps for reporting suspicious persons amid rise in terror attacks: ‘Please note down…’
At least 22 people, including 11 security personnel, have been killed this year in terror incidents in Jammu region
A senior Jammu police official on Saturday outlined key steps for residents to identify and report suspicious individuals amid a rise in terror attacks in the region.
“If someone sees a suspicious person, please note down his description - his height, his clothes, whether he was carrying any weapon or was he trying to hide his identity,” said Ajay Sharma, SP City South Jammu.
When asked about the rise in terror activities in the Jammu region and the increased alertness level among police, Sharma said, “I will not say that the alertness level is being increased. We are always alert.”
Read: 5 cops, teacher sacked for involvement in narco-terror network linked to Pakistan's ISI
Jammu has recently witnessed a surge in terror attacks and infiltration attempts along the line of control (LoC). At least 22 people, including 11 security personnel and a village defence guard (VDG) member, have been killed this year in such incidents in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua and Doda districts.
Five terrorists were also killed in two encounters in Kathua and Doda districts last month.
Against this backdrop, the Union government on Friday removed Border Security Force Director General (DG) Nitin Agrawal and his deputy Special DG (West) Y B Khurania and sent them back to their respective state cadres.
Read: Will PM Modi undertake transformational changes this month?
The BSF, which guards the sensitive India-Pakistan border, has denied any instances of infiltration.
Last week, J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said Pakistan was trying to disturb peace in Jammu to hinder its progress but asserted that every drop of blood shed by terrorists.
Read: BSF’s special DG reviews security scenario along International Border
At a function at Raj Bhavan here, Sinha said, "Today, once again, the terrorist country of Pakistan is making efforts to disturb peace in the Jammu division. It wants to stop its progress."
"From Poonch-Rajouri to Kathua-Reasi and Doda, the families of those who want to build a bright future for themselves are being targeted. All of you should always remember that every drop of (people's) blood shed by Pakistani terrorists will definitely be avenged," he said.
The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.