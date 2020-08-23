Jammu police nab two dealers illegally selling PDS ration, more arrests likely

Jammu police on Sunday seized 272 bags of flour meant to be distributed to the poor people through the public distribution system but being sold illegally by ration dealers in connivance with officials of food and supplies department in RS Pura area of Jammu district.

A team led by station house officer RS Pura Jai Pal Sharma arrested two ration dealers Sourabh Gupta, resident of Dablehar and Krishan Lal, resident of Jinder Milu.

Both were caught red handed while loading and disposing the ration bags which had the stamp mark of PDS on them.

Search for one more ration dealer Rashpal Singh, a resident of Khour is underway, said the SHO.

Some empty bags with CAPD stamp mark were also seized from the scene of crime.

Subsequently, four vehicles were also seized. They were used by these ration dealers to transport the BPL ration to the chosen locations.

An FIR no 175/2020 under section 409 IPC and 3/7 EC Act was registered at police station RS Pura and further investigation has been taken up.

According to police some more arrests are likely in near future.