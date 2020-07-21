e-paper
Home / India News / Jammu: Three killed due to lightning

Jammu: Three killed due to lightning

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 10:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Jammu: Three persons, including a couple, were killed after lightning struck them at a dhok – a makeshift tenement made of stones, mud and a thatched roof used by the nomadic community – in Gum Sar area of Poonch district in Jammu division late at night on Monday.

“The incident occurred at around 11.30 on Monday, as the lightning struck at Gum Sar area that killed a couple and another man,” said Ramesh Kumar Angral, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Poonch district.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Hassiq (38), the son of Mohammad Din of Lathong village in Surankote, his wife Zareena Kousar (30), and Javed Ahmed (38), the son of Hakim Shah of Lassana Top.

Usually, the nomads, who make a subsistence living by rearing livestock, move to the upper reaches of the mountains with their cattle during summer in search of greener pastures and live in these makeshift dhoks.

