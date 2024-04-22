Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked for traffic after landslide
The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police advised commuters not to undertake journeys through the highway without confirmation from the Traffic Control Units (TCUs).
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked for traffic after a landslide at Gangroo area in the Ramban district of Jammu division on Monday morning.
"Traffic update at 0800 hrs Landslide occurred at Gangroo on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Commuters are advised not to undertake journey without confirmation from TCUs," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police posted on its official X handle.
The 270-km highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.
The highway has been witnessing frequent disruptions over the past five days due to heavy rain-induced landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones from the hillocks at several places, including Mehad, Gangroo, Kishtwari Pather, and Dalwas between Nashri and Banihal Tunnels.
