Jana Nayagan versus Parasakthi meant to be a proxy war between Vijay and DMK

The release of movies Jana Nayagan on January 9 (which has now been postponed) and Parasakthi on January 10 suggested a proxy political war on screen between actor-politician Vijay and the ruling party DMK ahead of the ensuing assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Vijay at the Jana Nayagan audio launch in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Parasakthi’s release, after several cuts, depicts the anti-Hindi agitation of the 1960s. The BJP has rejected accusations of using the CBFC as a political weapon. State party leaders say that if these accusations were true they would have obstructed Parasakhti too but the CBFC is only following rules.

Parasakthi distributed by Red Giant Movies is owned by Inban Udhayanidhi who took over from his father and deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and is the grandson of chief minister MK Stalin. Parasakthi shares the title with the 1952 Tamil classic that was thespian Sivaji Ganesan’s first film and the scriptwriter of the film was Stalin’s father and five-time chief minister M Karunanidhi.

The Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu has always used Cinema as a vehicle to engage the masses. Parasakthi that released over the weekend meshes realities from the bygone era with fiction to bring the story of students from erstwhile Madras who fought against the imposition of Hindi to today’s generation.

“They (BJP) will not hesitate to use any institution. This is the power of fascism,” said Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil. “After they came to power, they used all institutions for their political reasons. Even if it’s a problem for a common man, we cannot approach any central government institution or a constitutional institution.” However, the Congress leader added that Tamil Nadu should be debating how the AIADMK in alliance with the BJP repealed and rebranded MNREGA programme as the VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural)) Bill.

BJP leaders have said that the party has no role in the censor board. “If you view this as the Centre having a hand in obstructing a film, we would have first stalled Parasakthi which is by Red Giant because DMK is our enemy. But that’s not the case and people are blaming the Centre with no basis,” said BJP state leader S Khushboo. “Even if a baby cries, there are people who are blaming the Centre and Modi.” On Jana Nayagan, as a former actor and producer Khusboo said rules have to be followed for all boards. “Only after you get a CBFC certificate, can you announce a film’s release date. That’s the basic rule. This is the producer’s fault and not the actor’s fault,” said Khushboo. “As a Vijay fan I’m also upset but rules have to be followed not just Jana Nayagan but all films. Those who indulge in blame games should do some homework, even our chief minister.”

Actor-politician Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was meant to be his swan song to his roaring acting career before he makes his political debut in the ensuing assembly elections but instead the film has been caught in political cross hairs.

The CBFC has refused to issue a certificate for the film that was meant to be released on January 9. Vijay has been mum through the courtroom drama that his last film has been dragged to and is set to appear before CBI in Delhi on January 12 in connection with the stampede at this rally in Karur district in September last year where 41 people died.

Stalin has accused the BJP-led Union government of weaponizing the CBFC like it has the ED, IT and CBI. Jana Nayagan is meant to boost Vijay’s image before his political debut. The end trailer of the film’s trailer shows Vijay lashing out at politicians for cheating people after they rose to power by promising welfare.