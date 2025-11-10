‘Janshakti Janata Dal will win 10-15 seats in Bihar’: Tej Pratap Yadav

Janshakti Janata Dal chief and candidate from the Mahua seat, Tej Pratap Yadav, on Monday said that his party will win 10 to 15 seats in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. Earlier, on November 9, Tej Pratap had said that there would be a change of government in the state.(PTI)

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "We will win. Our party will win 10-15 seats."

When asked who would form the government in the State, he said, "Let's see what happens. We will find out on November 14. The results will be out on the 14th. I am not omniscient, so I cannot tell you anything."

Earlier, on November 9, he said that there would be a change of government in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "The election campaign has been very intense. There will be a change."

Yadav has had his security increased after an alleged threat to his life. He said that there are many "trying to get him killed".

"My security has been increased because there is a threat to my life. There are many enemies who are working (to get me killed)," Yadav told reporters here.

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal earlier this year. He has since formed his own party, named Janshakti Janata Dal, and contested under his party's banner from Mahua, which went under polling in the first phase on November 6.

After a historic voter turnout in the first phase, 122 seats will undergo polling for the second phase on November 11.

The phase 2 seats include 11 assembly seats in East Champaran, 10 each in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar. Six assembly seats will go to the polls in Araria and Aurangabad each.

Of these 122 assembly constituencies, the BJP secured a win on 42 seats in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections, while the RJD emerged victorious on 33 seats. The Janata Dal (United) bagged 20 seats, Congress won 11, and Left parties collectively secured five.

The phase will also decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas). Key ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya Town), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi). (ANI)