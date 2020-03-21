‘Janta Curfew’:5 top things to remember for India’s collective fight against coronavirus on Sunday

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 23:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for Janta Curfew has been received positively by most as the country prepares to remain indoors on Sunday to enforce self-isolation, a measure which is expected to break the chain of transmissions and as the prime minister himself said it will help in taking further decisions to battle coronavirus in country that infected a record number of people on Saturday. It is still low in comparison to the global toll of over 266,000 infections and over 11,000 deaths. The Janta curfew, it is hoped, will help generate the necessary awareness in India to deal with the enormous challenge covid-19 presents.

Here are the top 5 things that one may bear in mind to make the initiative successful.

1.The self-imposed curfew will start at 7am on Sunday and continue till 9 pm and the residents need to stay indoors during this period. This means one is advised not to step out of the house, not even for a morning walk or an evening stroll or for buying rations or other stuff. It is to ensure that one does not come in contact with any person outside one’s immediate family members.

2.The ‘curfew’ is not being enforced by law but is voluntary in nature. However, several state governments have ordered to shut down shops apart from all outdoor public recreational centres like malls, shopping spaces, cinemas, gymnasiums, pubs etc to discourage people from treating the ‘curfew’ as holiday and for staying at home.

3. Emergency services including fire, ambulance and hospitals will operate and they will respond to calls for help and assistance. Residents, therefore, should not hesitate from dialling the helpline numbers for these services or even stepping out to go to the hospital emergency when required.

4. Prime Minister specifically stressed on the need to put off elective surgeries and non-emergency visits to hospitals to ensure the medical personnel busy fighting the coronavirus pandemic do not have to share extra burden. This, however, doesn’t mean that medical advice can’t be sought during ‘Janta Curfew’. Medical advise over phone or consultations with family doctors or doctors within one’s families can be obtained.

5. Most importantly, if anyone in the family displays any symptoms similar to the disease during the ‘Janta Curfew’ on Sunday, information has to be relayed to concerned authorities and help must be sought. The health ministry has designated helpline nos -- +91-11-23978046 and Toll Free No: 1075 for reporting and seeking all covid-19 related information.