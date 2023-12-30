Japanese Ambassador delights in Varanasi's ‘Kachori and Jalebi’ experience | Watch

Hiroshi Suzuki, Japan's Ambassador to India, is known for embracing various facets of Indian culture, notably its culinary delights and vibrant dances. His fondness for Indian street food is a familiar tale, often shared whenever he relishes these authentic experiences. Hiroshi Suzuki, Japan's Ambassador to India

Suzuki once again took to X (formerly Twitter) to delightfully recount his latest gastronomic adventure in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. In a video shared on Saturday, he indulged in the flavourful street food of Varanasi, sampling the renowned ‘kachori’ and ‘jalebi’, eagerly detailing his culinary escapade.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Captured in two engaging videos, Suzuki stood amidst the vibrant streets of Varanasi, presenting the kachori and jalebi to the camera, vividly describing their flavours and gesturing enthusiastically to convey their delectable taste.

“I'm enjoying kachori in Varanasi,” he paused to savour the dish and then exclaimed, “very good!”

In another charming video, he eagerly anticipated the jalebi, stating, “And then I will enjoy jalebi too” pausing again to relish it and joyfully sharing, “very good”.

Earlier in the day, Suzuki shared a picture on X alongside his wife, Eiko Suzuki, saying, “We are in Varanasi”.

In November, Hiroshi Suzuki, graced Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow with his presence. Beyond diplomatic talks, Suzuki immersed himself in the city's rich heritage, visiting landmarks like Bara Imambara and The Residency. Amid these activities, he made time to relish the flavors of Indian cuisine, proclaiming Lucknow's biryani as the most exquisite he had ever tasted.

“Lucknowi biryani for two days in a row! Simply the best biryani I’ve ever had!” wrote Hiroshi Suzuki on X. Alongside, he shared a video of a restaurant staff presenting the dish to him and a picture of himself relishing it.

During his visit to Delhi, Suzuki, accompanied by his wife, Eiko Suzuki, and renowned Japanese YouTuber Mayo Japan, explored the vibrant Sarojini Nagar market. They indulged in diverse street foods and soaked in the local market ambiance.

Additionally, Suzuki joined the same YouTuber in a dance performance to actor Rajinikanth's song "kavala" from the movie "Jailer" in August.