Japanese PM formally invites PM Modi to G7 Hiroshima Summit

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the G7 Summit after both had a delegation-level talk at Delhi's Hyderabad House. PM Modi said that PM Kishida's visit will be helpful to maintain a momentum of mutual cooperation between India and Japan. He pointed out the importance of leading two significant summits, G20 and G7, by respective countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.(Bloomberg)

“One of the important pillars of our G20 leadership is to give voice to the priorities of the Global South…The India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on our mutual democratic values and respect of the rule of law at the international platform,” PM Modi said at a joint press meet.

He said that the strengthening the partnership between two countries will play an important role in maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific region. Ranging from bilateral relationship, defence, business to digital partnership, PM Modi said both countries held discussions on key matters.

The Prime Minister recalled the deals made with Japan earlier including the ₹3.20 lakh crore worth of Japanese investment to India and said that a satisfactory growth has been observed towards this.

Japanese PM Kishida said he will announce the new plan on Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) later at a lecture event at the Indian Council for World Affairs (ICWA). “It gives me great pleasure to be able to unveil my new vision on the soil of India which is our indispensable partner in realising FOIP,” he said.

