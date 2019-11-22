Japanese student found hanging in IIT-Guwahati

india

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:07 IST

Guwahati A student from Japan is suspected to have committed suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, on Thursday, a spokesperson of the premier institute said.

He was found hanging from the ventilator of the bathroom of his hostel room around 3:00pm-3:30 pm.

“As the student was not responding to phone calls, his friends came to his hostel and found it locked from inside. They informed the security and the police, who broke open the front door and found him hanging,” said Labanu Konwar, a spokesperson of IIT-G.

“He was supposed to return to his parent university on November 30 after the completion of the exchange programme,” Konwar said.

Police have begun investigations and said no suicide note was found in the room. Post-mortem of the student’s body will be conducted on Friday in Guwahati.

The institute authorities have informed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) about the incident so that the family in the deceased’s home country can be intimated about the tragedy.