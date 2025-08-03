Jaw kicked, object thrown: Video shows Army man's 'murderous' assault on SpiceJet staff at Srinagar Airport

Videos of the ‘murderous’ assault on SpiceJet employees at the Srinagar airport last week have gone viral. The videos and CCTV footage from the incident have been submitted by the airline as part of its FIR against the senior army officer. Screengrabs from the CCTV footage of the grave assault on SpiceJet employees at Srinagar Airport(Sourced)

In the multiple viral videos, the passenger, a senior army officer, can be seen assaulting the SpiceJet staffers at the airport. The man is also seen throwing multiple kicks and punches at the employees, severely injuring them in the process.

SpiceJet employees violently attacked at Srinagar airport

In another video circulating online, the man was seen taking a queue stand near the boarding gate of the airline and attacking an employee with it until he was dragged away by a CISF officer.

Also Read | Army officer charged with ‘murderous assault’ for attacking SpiceJet staff at Srinagar airport over baggage

CCTV footage accessed by HT shows the officer, who is yet to be named, repeatedly punching and kicking the airline staff. As per the statement from the airline, despite an employee fainting due to the assault, the officer continued to kick the staffer.

“Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand. One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee," read the official statement from the airline.

"Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted. The injured employees were rushed to hospital and remain under treatment for the grievous injuries sustained,” added SpiceJet.

As per the airline, the assault took place after the staff flagged to the passenger that their cabin luggage had crossed the permitted limit. SpiceJet said the passenger was carrying two pieces of cabin baggage weighing a total of 16kgs, more than double the permitted limit of 7 kg.