‘Fully committed to…’: Indian Army after officer caught assaulting SpiceJet staffer on camera

The Indian Army on Saturday said it is awaiting the outcome of an investigation into an alleged violent assault by one of its personnel on SpiceJet employees at Srinagar airport last week, even as disturbing visuals of the incident went viral on social media. The incident occurred at Srinagar Airport last week, when the officer (L) assaulted four SpiceJet staffers, leaving them with a spinal fracture and injuries to the jaw.

In a statement issued following mounting public scrutiny, the Army said, “The matter involving an alleged altercation between an Army personnel and airline staff at Srinagar Airport on 26 July 2025 has come to the notice of the Indian Army. The Indian Army is committed to uphold the highest standards of discipline and conduct and takes all allegations seriously. Full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case.”

Another statement from the Army headquarters added that it is "fully committed to maintaining discipline and mutual respect in all civil spaces across the country."

The incident, which occurred on July 26 at the boarding gate of SpiceJet flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi, reportedly escalated over a disagreement related to excess baggage. SpiceJet claimed that a senior Army officer physically assaulted four of its ground staff during the altercation.

According to the airline's statement, one staff member sustained a spinal fracture, while another suffered serious jaw injuries. “The employees were attacked with punches, repeated kicks, and a queue stand. One staffer collapsed unconscious, but the passenger continued kicking the fainted employee. Another was bleeding from the nose and mouth after a kick to the jaw while trying to assist the injured colleague,” the airline said.

All four injured employees were hospitalised and are currently undergoing treatment.

The incident drew wider attention after a video of the alleged assault surfaced online on Sunday, August 3. The footage shows a man, purported to be the Army officer, repeatedly striking the staff using a queue stand while other employees attempt to intervene.

The accused officer has reportedly been charged with “murderous assault.”