Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jawan moved out of J&K for marrying Pak woman

ByPrawesh Lama, New Delhi
May 03, 2025 06:48 AM IST

The constable, identified as Muneer Ahmed from Jammu, had sought permission from the CRPF in 2023 to marry Menal Khan from Sialkot in Pakistan

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will take “appropriate action” against a constable for marrying a Pakistan national without approval, officials aware of the matter said on Friday, adding that the jawan has been transferred from the sensitive Jammu & Kashmir zone to Bhopal.  

Jawan moved out of J&K for marrying Pak woman
Jawan moved out of J&K for marrying Pak woman

The constable, identified as Muneer Ahmed from Jammu, had sought permission from the CRPF in 2023 to marry Menal Khan from Sialkot in Pakistan. However, before the department decided on his request, Ahmed married Khan on May 24, 2024, with the marriage solemnised through video conferencing by clerics in India and Pakistan.

“Appropriate action will be taken against him. For now, he has been shifted to the non-sensitive Bhopal zone,” a senior CRPF officer said on condition of anonymity.

Ahmed’s wife, who had arrived in India on a tourist visa in February 25, was set to be deported after India revoked visas issued to Pakistani citizens. However, the Jammu & Kashmir high court on Thursday stayed her deportation as she had applied for a long-term visa.

“When the tourist visa was issued, the government had identified as her wife of Ahmed. It is just that she was yet to receive her long-term visa.” her lawyer Ankur Sharma said. “For now, she has returned to Jammu. Her fate now depends on the recommendation that the government agencies give for his long-term visa stay,”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Jawan moved out of J&K for marrying Pak woman
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On