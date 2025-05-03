The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will take “appropriate action” against a constable for marrying a Pakistan national without approval, officials aware of the matter said on Friday, adding that the jawan has been transferred from the sensitive Jammu & Kashmir zone to Bhopal. Jawan moved out of J&K for marrying Pak woman

The constable, identified as Muneer Ahmed from Jammu, had sought permission from the CRPF in 2023 to marry Menal Khan from Sialkot in Pakistan. However, before the department decided on his request, Ahmed married Khan on May 24, 2024, with the marriage solemnised through video conferencing by clerics in India and Pakistan.

“Appropriate action will be taken against him. For now, he has been shifted to the non-sensitive Bhopal zone,” a senior CRPF officer said on condition of anonymity.

Ahmed’s wife, who had arrived in India on a tourist visa in February 25, was set to be deported after India revoked visas issued to Pakistani citizens. However, the Jammu & Kashmir high court on Thursday stayed her deportation as she had applied for a long-term visa.

“When the tourist visa was issued, the government had identified as her wife of Ahmed. It is just that she was yet to receive her long-term visa.” her lawyer Ankur Sharma said. “For now, she has returned to Jammu. Her fate now depends on the recommendation that the government agencies give for his long-term visa stay,”