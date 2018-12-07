Jawan under scanner for firing during Bulandshahr violence

After scanning video recordings, the state police are searching for an army man who is reportedly seen firing during the Bulandshahr violence that led to the death of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local youth Sumit Kumar, said a senior police privy to the investigation.

A senior police officer privy to the investigations confirmed that one of the videos shows the army man, a local resident, firing but his involvement in the killings is yet to be ascertained.

The jawan is untraceable since the incident and the special task force and the Bulandshahr police team are searching for him, he added. His family members have told the police that her had come to his village on leave but had returned to his posting in Jammu.

But army officials of his unit in Jammu have have not confirmed his whereabouts, the officer added.

DGP headquarters spokesman RK Gautam, however, said search for all people identified in the videos is on.

Earlier, the initial findings by senior police officials in the Bulandshahr violence have confirmed that Subodh Kumar Singh, who was posted as Syana police station, and Sumit Kumar were shot dead with same bore (.32) pistol or pistols.

The slain inspector’s private licensed pistol, which he was carrying at the time of the violence, was of the same bore and was missing since then. The pistol was allegedly looted by the unruly mob after killing him during the violence.

Mobs of alleged cow vigilantes went on a three-hour rampage, clashing with security forces and setting vehicles and a police post on fire in Bulandshahr, 130 km from Delhi.

In the melee, Singh, who was part of the initial investigation into the 2015 murder of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri over allegations of cow slaughter, and Sumit died.

Singh was first injured in the stone pelting by the mob and shot later, said the ADG. Sumit was part of the mob. The ADG also confirmed that the police had fired in the air to disperse the mob.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 13:47 IST