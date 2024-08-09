Jaya Bachchan vs Jagdeep Dhankhar again; Opposition, led by Sonia Gandhi, walks out of Rajya Sabha

Jaya Bachchan and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar clashed once more after the actor-turned-politician accused the Vice President of speaking to her in an “unacceptable” tone and showing disrespect. The confrontation led to protests from opposition members, who, led by Congress stalwart Sonia Gandhi, ultimately walked out of the Rajya Sabha. Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Addressing the Upper House on Friday, Jaya Bachchan, a Samajwadi Party MP, expressed her disapproval of Jagdeep Dhankhar's tone, stating that as an actor, she understands body language and expressions, and found his manner of speaking to be unacceptable.

This was second time this week Jaya Bachchan was introduced by Jagdeep Dhankhar as "Jaya Amitabh Bachchan". Jaya Bachchan has expressed her strong disapproval of this practice.

"I am an artiste. I understand body language and expressions. But your tone is not right. We are your colleagues but your tone is unacceptable," Jaya Bachchan said.

Jagdeep Dhankhar then fired back at Jaya Bachchan. "Jaya ji, you have earned a great reputation. You know an actor is subject to the director. But everyday I do not want to repeat myself. Everyday I dont want to do schooling. You are talking about my tone? Enough of it. You may be anybody. You have to understand the decorum. You can be a celebrity but accept decorum."

‘We are not school children’: Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan, after walking out of the Rajya Sabha, further hit out the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

“...I objected to the tone used by the Chair. We are not school children. Some of us are senior citizens. I was upset with the tone and especially when the Leader of Opposition stood up to speak, he switched off the mike. How can you do this? You have to allow the Leader of Opposition to speak...I mean using unparliamentary words every time which I do not want to say in front of you all. You are a nuisance, ‘Buddhiheen’,” the veteran leader told reporters.

Jaya Bachchan was accompanied by Sonia Gandhi and other senior Opposition leaders.

"He said you may be a celebrity, I do not care. I am not asking him to care. I am saying I am a member of Parliament. This is my fifth term. I know what I am saying. The way things are being spoken in Parliament these days, nobody has ever spoken before. I want an apology," Jaya Bachchan added.