Jaya Bachchan's ‘drama’ dig at injured BJP MPs: ‘Should be given award’

Two days after the scuffle between MPs of the NDA and INDIA bloc at Parliament, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan on Friday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, undergoing treatment in a hospital in the city, are doing “drama”. Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan at Parliament premises in New Delhi on December 20.(ANI)

Speaking to reporters during a protest march against the BJP, Jaya Bachchan said BJP MPs should be awarded for their “acting performance”.

The Rajya Sabha MP also claimed that she has never seen in her career as an actor a “better performer” than BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Mukesh Rajput and S Phangnon Konyak.

“Sarangi ji is doing drama… I have never seen a better performance in my career (as an actor) than that of Rajput ji, Sarangi ji and the woman (Member of Parliament) from Nagaland... They should be given all the awards in acting," news agency PTI quoted Bachchan as saying.

"Rajput ji was in the ICU (intensive care unit) of the hospital. First a small band-aid was applied. Then, a bigger bandage was applied. After that, he was speaking to his leader in the ICU. I have never seen such a great performance in my life." she told reporters.

BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustained injuries during a scuffle between MPs of the NDA and INDIA bloc at the Parliament on Thursday.

The BJP has alleged that the MPs were sustained injuries after they were pushed by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, a charge denied by him.

Konyak, on the other hand, has alleged that Rahul Gandhi “misbehaved” with her during a protest on Parliament's premises. She alleged that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour made her feel "extremely uncomfortable".

BJP hits back



Responding to SP MP Jaya Bachchan's remarks, the BJP said this is the “true culture” of the SP and the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Bachchan is supporting the “aggressor” and not the victim, survivor and the tribal woman MP who has made "grave" allegations against the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

"Instead of standing with the tribal woman MP who has made grave allegations against Rahul Gandhi, you have a situation where the version of the woman MP is being questioned. Her character is being called into question, dignity is being played around with," Poonawalla said.

"And that too by Jaya Bachchan, who for herself in Rajya Sabha made a huge hue and cry, but for another woman MP, she is speaking so disparagingly," he added.

The BJP spokesperson also claimed that Bachchan's remarks against Konyak show that the opposition does not have any respect for the tribal community and women.

"This is the party which says boys will be boys. And today too, they stand with the aggressor, not with the victim, the survivor and with the woman MP who has made such grave allegations," he added.