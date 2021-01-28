Jayalalithaa’s residence: Madras HC allows state to hold event on January 28
- Even though the case was posted for February 4, the court heard the case on Wednesday based on the request of the former Tamil Nadu CM's family.
The Madras high court on Wednesday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to proceed with the inauguration scheduled on January 28 to open late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s residence ‘Veda Nilayam’ as a memorial but did not allow public entry until further hearings on the case. The court observed that it was constrained to allow the opening so that it does not cause difficulties to the government which has already made arrangements when it should have restrained from such a function.
Justice N Seshasayee passed the interim order based on writ petitions filed by Jayalalithaa’s legal heirs -- her niece J Deepa and nephew J Deepak-- against the government’s acquisition and converting the late AIADMK leader’s residence into a museum and throwing it open to the public on Thursday.
Even though the case was posted for February 4, the court heard the case on Wednesday based on their request, “keeping aside the consideration of the main controversy involving the legality of the acquisition.”
The opening ceremony, “will not in any way confer any right to the Government, nor deprive the petitioners of their right in the subject matter of the writ petitions,” the court order said. It also placed a list of conditions-- only the main gates can be opened but the building cannot be opened, no flex boards, banners are allowed. Once the function is over the keys of the property have to be handed over to the registrar general of the court.
“Since the inventory (of moveable assets) has not been completed, the right, title and the interest of the heirs cannot be marginalised, the justice said during the hearing,” said Deepak’s counsel S L Sudarsanam. The court order also noted that, “So far as movable properties of...Jayalalitha are concerned, they are not even valued, and it is unfair and impermissible for the government to declare open 'Veda Nilayam' as a memorial when the entire acquisition proceedings is not yet complete.”
Jayalalithaa has been living in this property which she purchased in the 60s until the time of her death. Her close aide and expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was her housemate for three decades until she went to a Bengaluru prison in February 2017 and was formally released on January 27. The government enacted a legislation last year establishing a foundation for the property’s upkeep to be turned into a memorial and stated that the property was acquired legally after depositing a compensation of ₹67.9 crore before the civil court in Chennai.
The ruling AIADMK government on Wednesday inaugurated an 80-crore phoenix themed mausoleum at Jayalalithaa’s burial place on the Marina beach. On January 28, the chief minister will open Jayalalithaa’s residence at 10.30am following which he would unveil her statue in another complex in the city.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jayalalithaa’s residence: Madras HC allows state to hold event on January 28
- Even though the case was posted for February 4, the court heard the case on Wednesday based on the request of the former Tamil Nadu CM's family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fix timeline for judicial appointments, says SC
- An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde said that all endeavours should be made to ensure appointments come through in a time-bound manner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC rigged the 2018 panchayat polls, alleges Suvendu Adhikari
- The TMC, however, has hit back calling it the height of hypocrisy and refuting the charges as baseless allegations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cracks in stir after mayhem; farmers call off Feb 1 march
- Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform of farm unions leading the protests, on Wednesday apologised for the violent events in Delhi that have dented the credibility of the movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, France to sign two agreements during French minister's 5-day visit
- Singh and Pompili will preside over the signing of a letter of intent between the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the French Development Agency (AFD) for developing a floating solar plant of up to 150 MW.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter suspends at least 500 accounts for ‘spam, manipulation’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt indicates offer to farmers still on table, channel for talks kept open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab villages sombre after clash, still back stir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin effective on UK virus strain of Covid-19, says ICMR
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee to meet select TMC leaders amid dissent among section of MLAs
- Mamata Banerjee has recently appointed coordinators for the five assembly constituencies in East Midnapore district, the home turf of former TMC stalwart Suvendu Adhikari who joined the BJP on December 19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MHA issues Covid-19 rules, to be followed from Feb 1: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagan Reddy announces cash incentives for unanimous polls to gram panchayats
- As part of the strategy, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order announcing hefty cash incentives to be given to gram panchayats where sarpanches and ward members are elected unanimously without any contest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda Summit tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajnath Singh speaks to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
- The defence ministry said Rajnath Singh received an "introductory telephone call" from the newly-appointed US Secretary of Defence Austin and that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen defence cooperation and the strategic partnership between the two countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Multimedia exhibition on Netaji at Victoria Memorial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox